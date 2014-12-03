DETROIT Dec 2 U.S. auto regulators called Takata Corp's response to its demand for a nationwide recall "disappointing" after its chief executive stopped short of admitting a defect in its air bags and left the decision for a recall up to automakers.

"Takata shares responsibility for keeping drivers safe and we believe anything short of a national recall does not live up to that responsibility," the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in an email to Reuters.

The regulator said it would review Takata's response to determine its next steps.

At least five deaths have been linked to Takata's air bag inflators, which can explode with too much force and send metal shrapnel inside vehicles. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)