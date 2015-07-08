TOKYO, July 8 Shares in Nissan Motor Co fell more than 6 percent in early afternoon trade on Wednesday after the company said it would brief the media about an abnormal deployment of an air bag made by Takata Corp in Japan.

Nissan's shares fell as much as 6.8 percent to 1,188 yen, the worst performer among domestic automakers. The company will hold a briefing at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT) in Tokyo. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)