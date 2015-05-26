* Air bags can explode too forcefully, spewing shrapnel
* Do Takata's replacement inflators address root cause?
* Takata says confident new air bags are safe
* Regulators, automakers pursue separate probes of issue
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, May 26 Automakers and safety regulators
could take months to nail down why air bag inflators made by
Takata Corp are exploding with too much force, meaning
consumers cannot be certain replacement inflators installed
under a sweeping recall are safe, industry officials involved in
the process said.
Takata, 11 automakers that used its air bag technology
and U.S. safety regulators are pursuing separate efforts to
determine the root cause of problems linked to at least six
deaths.
Replacement inflators that are currently being installed
could eventually need to be replaced if it turns out that the
real problem was not addressed before Takata began making parts
to fix about 34 million vehicles covered by the expanded U.S.
recall announced last week, several industry officials familiar
with the probes said. The air bags can explode with too much
force, causing shrapnel to fly out and hit drivers and
passengers.
"If you don't find out the root cause, who knows? We may
have this same discussion again in four, five, six, seven, 10
years," said David Kelly, a former acting NHTSA administrator
now charged with leading a consortium of 10 automakers
investigating the Takata inflators.
Kelly did not say how soon his group would finish its work.
"It is apparent to us that we have a lot of work in front of
us," he said.
"We are confident that our new air bags are safe," Takata
said in a statement on Tuesday, adding it is conducting "a
comprehensive review to ensure Takata's current manufacturing
procedures meet best practices."
The Japanese supplier has been investigating air bag
problems for more than seven years, but says it has narrowed the
search only to "preliminary conclusions" linked to multiple
factors.
Takata has said inflators exposed over several years to high
humidity combined with cycling between extreme high and low
temperatures are at risk. Too much moisture can cause the
ammonium nitrate in the air bag propellant to break down,
increasing the risks of a violent explosion, chemical experts
and analysts have said.
Takata cited other factors, including the design of the
inflator or the air bag, which may be prone to leaky tape seals
in some cases; the shape of the explosive propellant used to
deploy the air bag, and vehicle design. In past recalls, Takata
has blamed manufacturing mistakes and problems with proper
storage of propellant.
"It's a confluence of a whole series of issues that have
been going on for a long time," said Sean Kane, president of
Safety Research & Strategies, a consultant with plaintiffs'
attorneys, government organizations and companies.
INFLATOR PROPELLANT UNDER MICROSCOPE
Takata said it has reviewed more than 45,000 inflators over
the past year in ballistic tests, live dissections, propellant
analysis for moisture, chemical analysis, air and helium leak
tests and CT scans.
Meanwhile, automakers that used Takata air bag hardware have
stepped up efforts to determine the cause of the explosions.
Honda Motor Co, which built the vehicles involved in
all six of the fatalities attributed to Takata air bags, last
autumn bought used and scrapped cars in Japan to conduct its own
tests. Two senior Honda insiders said then that the testing
indicated shortcomings in Takata's manufacturing quality.
Federal safety regulators recently hired research group
Battelle to probe for the cause - a task made more complex
because automakers used four different types of inflators across
a wide range of models.
"We have a lot of work to do, especially with regard to why
this happened in the first place," U.S. Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx said last week.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration head Mark
Rosekind said last week replacement inflators "are safer. The
concern is, are they safe over the long term? That has yet to be
determined."
The explosive propellant Takata still uses to power its
inflators - ammonium nitrate - is not in the clear, said
officials familiar with the various probes. The material is less
expensive and cleaner burning than other options, but it can be
highly volatile, said industry officials and
chemists.
To make the propellant mix safer, Takata more recently has
added desiccant, a material that gathers up and holds moisture
chemically and should extend the lifetime of the inflator by two
to three times, said a person familiar with the change.
(Editing by Joe White and Matthew Lewis)