WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The U.S. auto safety watchdog
said on Wednesday that it will hold an Oct. 22 public hearing on
Takata Corp's massive air-bag inflator recall, an event
that could prompt regulators to take a stronger hand in efforts
to eliminate the deadly defect from nearly 20 million vehicles.
In an announcement expected to be published in the Federal
Register as early as Thursday, the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration said the proceeding will include
presentations by regulators, vehicle manufacturers, air-bag
inflator suppliers and organizations involved in testing the
products.
"NHTSA may issue one or more administrative orders that
would coordinate remedy programs," the agency said. As a result,
regulators could accelerate or prioritize the Takata remedy
program to ensure that affected vehicles receive new inflators.
The inflators, which have been linked to at least eight
deaths, can explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel
into vehicle compartments.
In one of the most complex consumer recalls in history,
about 19.2 million vehicles containing 23.4 million air bag
inflators have been recalled, affecting 11 different automakers.
Regulators said the October meeting would also help alert
members of the public of the need to have their vehicles
repaired.
"Helping the public understand the risks involved, what
NHTSA and the auto industry are doing to address them, and how
affected vehicle owners can take action to protect themselves
and their families is an essential element," NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind said in a statement.
