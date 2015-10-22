By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. regulators will decide
next month whether to take the unprecedented step of
coordinating the Takata air bag inflator recall, saying the task
of replacing nearly 24 million potentially deadly devices could
be too massive to succeed without intervention.
At a public presentation on the recall that currently spans
12 automakers, regulators on Thursday laid out a range of
options from naming an independent overseer and speeding up
recalls for priority vehicles to enlisting independent repair
shops in the replacement effort.
The recall has focused on front air bags so far, but could
be expanded to Takata Corp inflators used in
side-mounted air bags, according to officials from the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They said they are also
looking at including older cars and vehicles from seven other
automakers.
The hour-long presentation suggested NHTSA was leaning
toward taking action. A decision is expected by Nov. 26.
"If there wasn't coordination, this could be chaos. There
is, frankly, enough confusion as it is," NHTSA Administrator
Mark Rosekind said. "How far we go, what options we choose,
that's what will be determined."
Meanwhile, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate
Commerce Committee sent a letter to Takata Chief Executive
Shigehisa Takada seeking information on the June incident
involving a side air bag inflator in a 2015 Volkswagen
Tiguan.
"The issue raises a number of questions regarding the scope
of the current recalls," committee chairman John Thune, a South
Dakota Republican, and Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, the
panel's top Democrat, said in the letter.
Takata air bag inflators have been linked to at least eight
deaths and nearly 100 injuries in more than 120 ruptures, NHTSA
said.
Regulators have yet to identify the root cause of the
problem. They suspect the ammonium nitrate propellant, after
years of exposure to heat and humidity, causes the inflators to
explode with too much force, spraying metal shards into vehicle
passenger compartments.
The recall encompasses vehicles from Honda Motor Co
Ltd, General Motors Co, Bayerische Motoren Werke
AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Mazda Motor
Corp, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan Motor Co
Ltd, Subaru Co Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp,
Ford Motor Co and truck and van units of Daimler
AG.
In September, NHTSA asked seven other automakers that have
used Takata inflators whether they are considering recalls. That
group includes Volkswagen AG, Tesla Motors Inc,
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz unit, Jaguar Land Rover,
Suzuki Motor Corp, Volvo Trucks and Spartan
Motors Inc.
Five automakers together account for nearly 80 percent of
the suspect air bag inflators on the road and about
three-quarters of the affected vehicles: BMW, Fiat Chrysler,
Ford, Honda and Mazda.
Regulators are concerned that a shortage of inflator
replacements could undermine the recall effort, which currently
has a low 22.5 percent completion rate nationally in the United
States and a 29.5 percent rate in high-humidity states where the
risks are highest.
Three outside air bag suppliers are producing replacement
inflators. But officials expressed concern about people
obtaining recalled inflators and trying to sell them to
unsuspecting consumers via eBay and other Internet sites.
NHTSA said Takata will produce 2.8 million replacement units
this month, but that 70 percent of those units will include
inflators from other manufacturers, namely Autoliv Inc,
Daicel Corp and TRW Automotive Inc.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)