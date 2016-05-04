BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it will make a major safety announcement on Wednesday, one day after sources said Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to announce an expanded U.S. recall.
While the NHTSA did not give any details about the announcement in its statement, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), it included a link to its website on Takata air bag recall.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazil's agricultural statistics agency Conab on Tuesday raised for the fourth time this year its estimate for the country's 2016/17 soybean crop, now seen at 110.2 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent increase from March's forecast.