WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it will make a major safety announcement on Wednesday, one day after sources said Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp is expected to announce an expanded U.S. recall.

While the NHTSA did not give any details about the announcement in its statement, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), it included a link to its website on Takata air bag recall.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)