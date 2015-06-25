(Corrects spelling of "bags" in headline)

SEOUL, June 25 South Korea's transport ministry said on Thursday it has ordered four automakers to recall 24,808 automobiles that may contain faulty air bags made by Takata Corp , given the possibility of injury to drivers.

The recall mainly affected Honda Motor Co Ltd CR-Vs and Accords made between 2003 and 2008, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Chrysler 300C, as well as Renault SA and Ford vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Takata is at the centre of a recall of tens of millions of cars around the world for potentially deadly air bag inflators that could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles. (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)