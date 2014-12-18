(Adds details of recalls from other companies, industry
association comment)
MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it has ordered the recall of more than 80,000
vehicles sold in Mexico to check for potential defects stemming
from air bags made by Japanese company Takata Corp.
A total of 84,671 autos have been recalled this month, a
company spokesman said. The vehicles were made between early
2011 and late 2014, according to figures published on the
website of Mexico's consumer protection agency (Profeco).
Nissan is not the only automaker to act. Honda Motor Co Ltd
, BMW and Toyota Motor Corp have also
ordered recalls over the air bags this month, according to
Profeco. The three companies have recalled a combined total of
nearly 75,000 autos, the agency said.
More than 20 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide
since 2008 because of defective Takata inflators, which have
been linked to five deaths.
Separately, the Mexican Auto Industry Association (AMIA)
said automakers and government officials have held meetings
about potential problems with Takata air bags in recent weeks.
AMIA added that the companies "have begun to take necessary
steps on their own to determine whether vehicles sold in Mexico
could be affected," but did not provide further details.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Ken Wills)