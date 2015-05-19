WASHINGTON May 19 Top officials at the U.S.
Department of Transportation and its National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration will make a "major" announcement on
Tuesday related to Takata Corp's air bag recalls, the
department said.
The announcement, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony
Foxx and NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind, will take place at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT), the department said in a statement.
The recalls have continued to mount over the past several
years to include 36 million vehicles fitted with potentially
lethal Takata air bags, and the issue has triggered a criminal
investigation and lawsuits in the United States.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)