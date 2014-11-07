TOKYO Nov 7 Shares in Takata Corp fell
more than 4 percent on Friday, reversing earlier gains after a
newspaper reported that the Japanese auto parts maker had
concealed the risks of potentially defective air bags following
an accident in 2004.
The New York Times reported Takata had secretly conducted
tests on 50 airbags retrieved from scrap yards after the
accident in Alabama, with results showing cracks in steel
inflators in two of the air bags.
Citing two former Takata employees, the paper said Takata
executives ordered the lab technicians to delete the test data
instead of alerting federal safety regulators to the possible
danger.
Takata could not immediately be reached for comment.
Takata shares fell as much as 4.7 percent in morning trade
in Tokyo, while the benchmark Nikkei average was up 0.7
percent.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)