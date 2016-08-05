UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 5 Takata Corp said on Friday it booked a special loss of 3.5 billion yen ($34.63 million) in the first quarter as it set aside funds for lawsuits in the United States related to a massive global recall of its air bags.
The Japanese auto parts supplier posted a net profit of 2.1 billion yen, down 32.9 percent from a year ago.
It maintained its full-year forecast to post a net profit of 13.0 billion yen, excluding the impact of most recalls. ($1 = 101.0600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources