TOKYO Nov 6 Takata Corp, the Japanese
auto safety equipment maker whose potentially defective air bags
have been linked to four deaths in the United States, is likely
to warn of a bigger full-year loss when it reports quarterly
results later on Thursday.
The company's air bags, used by many leading car makers, are
the focus of a U.S. regulatory probe and have prompted the
recall of some 17 million cars worldwide in recent years.
Takata, which has 22 percent of the global market for air
bag inflators - the explosive device that allows the air bag to
inflate in a fraction of a second in the event of a crash - has
already set aside 75 billion yen ($655 million), around enough
to cover the recall of up to 9 million cars. Two people familiar
with the matter have said the company may book another 2-3
billion yen charge for the July-September quarter to help cover
additional recalls.
Osaka-based Daicel Corp, a local rival that makes
air bag inflators, also announces July-September earnings on
Thursday. Its shares have jumped by as much as a quarter in the
past two weeks - valuing the company at over $4.1 billion - on
hopes it can win automakers' business away from Takata.
As uncertainty remains over potential future recalls and the
likely cost of a growing number of legal cases against Takata
and some automakers, including Honda Motor Co, its
biggest customer for inflators, shares in Takata have almost
halved in value since January.
By most financial metrics, Takata is the worst performer
among more than 100 Japanese auto parts makers.
Apart from its steep share price decline, which has chopped
its market value back to a little over $1.1 billion, Takata's
forward price/earnings ratio of more than 75 is the highest in
the industrial sector in Japan, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates - a sign of investor unease. The company's
operating margins also rank bottom in the sector, as does its
return on equity, at minus 25 percent in the April-June quarter.
Takata, which has a strong cash position for now, is likely
to revise its full-year forecast to a 26 billion yen net loss -
from a previous forecast for a 24 billion yen loss, the Nikkei
reported this week.
EJECTOR SEATS AND SHOTGUNS
Daicel, meanwhile, is expected to increase its full-year
operating profit to more than 46 billion yen, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, nearly 13 percent higher than the
company's own forecast. Second-quarter profit is forecast at
11.2 billion yen.
Daicel, formed from a 1919 merger of eight regional
celluloid manufacturers, doesn't disclose how much its inflators
business contributes to overall sales, but its pyrotechnic
devices division - which includes air bag inflators, parts for
fighter jet ejector seats, missile components and shotgun
cartridges - is expected to make up close to a fifth of total
revenue this year. Daicel's main businesses are in synthetic
resins, organic chemicals and plastics. CEO Misao Fudaba has
been with the company since graduating from university 35 years
ago.
By 2020, Takata's share of the global air bag-inflator
market will have halved, according to Valient Market Research,
while Daicel will have jumped up the industry rankings with a 24
share of the market, up from 16 percent now.
(1 US dollar = 114.46 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Shilpa Murthy; Editing
by Ian Geoghegan)