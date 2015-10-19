WASHINGTON Oct 19 Takata Corp's
unprecedented recall of potentially deadly air bag inflators
affects more than the 11 auto manufacturers that have already
been identified, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said on
Monday.
Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, told reporters that his agency will disclose new
automakers at a one-hour public hearing on the Takata recall set
for Thursday.
Rosekind also said he expects automakers to move more
quickly on Takata-related recalls as NHTSA contemplates a
potential plan to coordinate the automotive industry's recall
actions.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Matthew Lewis)