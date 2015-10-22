WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that they will consider options for accelerating the Takata Corp air bag inflator recall and decide on a coordination plan by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26.

"I have directed staff to provide options for the agency to consider quickly, so that we can make a final decision on whether to invoke our accelerated remedy authority by Thanksgiving," said Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the meantime, Rosekind said it would be appropriate for 12 automakers involved in the recall to provide loaner vehicles to car owners. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)