WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators
said on Thursday that they will consider options for
accelerating the Takata Corp air bag inflator recall and decide
on a coordination plan by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov
26.
"I have directed staff to provide options for the agency to
consider quickly, so that we can make a final decision on
whether to invoke our accelerated remedy authority by
Thanksgiving," said Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
In the meantime, Rosekind said it would be appropriate for
12 automakers involved in the recall to provide loaner vehicles
to car owners.
