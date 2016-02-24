DETROIT Feb 24 U.S. senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday renewed their call for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to accelerate the recall of potentially defective Takata air bags.

The lawmakers cited a report on Tuesday by the Senate Commerce Committee alleging Takata Corp "falsified data to cover up problems" with its air bags, and said the Japanese supplier might have lied to safety regulators for years.

Markey and Blumenthal described an estimated 70 million to 90 million "potentially lethal" Takata air bags that are still on U.S. roads as "ticking time bombs" and said the company showed a "pernicious disregard" for the safety of U.S. drivers. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)