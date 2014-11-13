* Company says subpoena received from federal grand jury
* Honda discloses air bag-related death of driver in
Malaysia
* Honda recalls 170,000 more cars globally
(Adds detail on Senate hearing, new production lines in Mexico)
By Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito
TOKYO/DETROIT, Nov 13 Japan's Takata Corp
is the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation over
defective car air bags that have been linked to five deaths, a
company spokesman said on Thursday.
A federal grand jury in New York has subpoenaed Takata's
unit in the United States to produce documents on the air bag
defects, the Tokyo-based spokesman said.
Separately, the U.S. Senate commerce committee scheduled a
hearing next Thursday to solicit testimony from Takata
executives on air bag defects, as well as from officials of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the recall
process.
Defective Takata air bag inflators have been found to
explode with dangerous force in accidents, sending shards of
metal into the vehicle.
An investigation by U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan into the
Japanese safety-parts maker had been previously reported, but
Thursday's statement is the first indication that a seated grand
jury was seeking evidence.
Takata disclosed the probe in a closed-door meeting with
financial analysts, according to an account from one
participant.
The participant said Takata had told the analysts it was not
considering adding production lines to make replacement air bag
inflators, explosive devices that allow air bags to inflate in a
fraction of a second during a crash.
Takata's U.S. spokesman Alby Berman told Automotive News,
however, that the company is preparing to build two new
production lines at its plant in Monclova, Mexico, with a
January startup planned.
Berman did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for
comment.
In Japan, Takata told analysts that it was making "constant
improvements" to the chemical compound used in its inflators,
but said they were not related to any defects or accidents.
NHTSA has also issued a special order demanding documents
and other evidence on air bag defects. Takata has until Dec. 1
to comply.
Since 2000, Takata has made more than 100 million inflators,
according to industry estimates and company data. Since 2008,
more than 17 million cars equipped with Takata air bags have
been recalled, including more than 11 million in the United
States.
In a statement posted Thursday on the company's website,
Chief Executive Officer Shigehisa Takada apologized to customers
and shareholders for the company's problems: "Our whole company
will strengthen our quality management structure and work to
prevent an incident from occurring again," Takada said.
Separately, Takata disputed a recent New York Times report
that it had failed to tell federal regulators that it had found
signs of air bag defects in secret tests in 2004 in Michigan.
The company said it believed the Nov. 6 story "was based on
serious misunderstandings of the facts." It said it was testing
air bags for tears to cushions in their modules, not for
inflator ruptures, as reported.
The fifth fatality linked to Takata air bags, and the first
outside the United States, was disclosed earlier on Thursday.
Honda Motor Co Ltd said a driver in Malaysia had died
in July after being hit by shrapnel from a Takata air bag.
All five deaths have been in Honda cars. The Japanese
carmaker, Takata's biggest customer, widened its recall for the
defective air bags by 170,000 more vehicles globally, taking the
total to nearly 10 million.
(Additional reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Richard
Cowan in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Cynthia Osterman
and Grant McCool)