* Company says subpoena received from federal grand jury
* Honda discloses air bag-related death in Malaysia
* Pregnant woman driver died after hit by air bag shrapnel
* Honda recalls 170,000 more cars globally
By Maki Shiraki and Mari Saito
TOKYO/DETROIT, Nov 14 Takata Corp is
the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation over defective car
air bags that have been linked to five deaths, and executives
from the Japanese company and its major client Honda Motor Co
Ltd are expected to face congressional hearings in the
coming week.
A federal grand jury in New York has subpoenaed Takata's
U.S. unit to produce documents on the air bag defects, the
company's Tokyo-based spokesman said on Thursday.
Separately, the U.S. Senate commerce committee scheduled a
hearing next Thursday to solicit testimony from Takata
executives on air bag defects, as well as from officials of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the
vehicle recall process. Honda said it will also send a
representative to testify before the Senate committee on
Thursday.
Defective Takata air bag inflators have been found to
explode with dangerous force in accidents, sending shards of
metal into the vehicle.
An investigation by U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan into the
Japanese safety-parts maker had been previously reported, but
Thursday's statement is the first indication that a seated grand
jury was seeking evidence. Takata disclosed the probe in a
closed-door meeting with financial analysts, according to an
account from one participant.
ADDING PRODUCTION LINES
A Takata spokeswoman in Tokyo said on Friday the company is
preparing to add two new production lines at its plant in
Monclova, Mexico, to make replacement air bag inflators - the
explosive devices that allow air bags to inflate in a fraction
of a second during a crash. A January start-up is planned for
the new production lines in Mexico, the company said.
Takata said it could not disclose the scope of the capacity
increase, but noted it had been planned before Honda's latest
recall was announced.
On Thursday, Takata told analysts in Tokyo that it was
making "constant improvements" to the chemical compound used in
its inflators, but said they were not related to any defects or
accidents.
Since 2000, Takata has made more than 100 million inflators,
according to industry estimates and company data. Since 2008,
more than 17 million cars equipped with Takata air bags have
been recalled, including over 11 million in the United States.
CEO APOLOGIZES
In a statement posted Thursday on Takata's website, CEO
Shigehisa Takada apologized to customers and shareholders for
the recalls: "Our whole company will strengthen our quality
management structure and work to prevent an incident from
occurring again," he said.
Separately, Takata disputed a recent New York Times report
that it had failed to tell federal regulators that it had found
signs of air bag defects in secret tests in 2004 in Michigan.
The company said it believed the Nov. 6 story "was based on
serious misunderstandings of the facts." It said it was testing
air bags for tears to cushions in their modules, not for
inflator ruptures, as reported.
The latest fatality linked to Takata air bags, and the first
outside the United States, was disclosed earlier on Thursday.
Honda said the pregnant woman driver of a Honda City died in
July in Malaysia after being hit by shrapnel from a Takata air
bag.
All five deaths have been in Honda cars. The Japanese
carmaker, Takata's biggest customer, widened its recall for the
defective air bags by 170,000 vehicles globally, taking its
total to nearly 10 million.
