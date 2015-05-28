May 28 Below are some key events in Takata
Corp's ongoing recalls over defective air bags, which
now exceed 53 million vehicles worldwide since 2008. Included in
the global figure are nearly 34 million vehicles in the United
States, making it the largest automotive recall in U.S. history.
The faulty air bag inflators have been linked to six deaths.
2008:
Nov. 4 - Honda Motor Co Ltd recalls 4,000 Accords
and Civics (2001 models) globally as Takata air bag inflators
may produce excessive internal pressure causing them to rupture
and spray metal fragments in the car.
2009:
May 27 - Oklahoma teen Ashley Parham dies when the air bag
in her 2001 Honda Accord explodes, shooting metal fragments into
her neck. Honda and Takata deny fault and settle for an
undisclosed sum.
Dec. 24 - Gurjit Rathore is killed in Virginia when the air
bag in a 2001 Accord explodes after a minor accident, severing
arteries in her neck, court documents show. Her family sues
Honda and Takata for more than $75 million in April 2011,
claiming they knew of the air bag problems as early as 2004.
Honda and Takata settle in January 2013 for $3 million,
according to court documents.
2010:
Feb. 9 - Honda expands earlier recalls.
2011:
April 27 - Honda recalls 896,000 Honda and Acura 2001-03
cars in order to find defective Takata air bag inflators
installed as replacement parts.
Dec. 1 - Honda again expands recalls.
2013:
April 11 - Toyota Motor, Honda, Nissan Motor
and Mazda Motor recall 3.4 million vehicles
globally due to possibly defective Takata air bags.
April 18 - Takata says to book extraordinary loss of $307
million for year to March 2013 for recall-related costs.
May 7 - BMW joins recalls.
May 10 - Takata posts record $212.5 million annual net loss,
and names Swiss national Stefan Stocker as president, the first
foreigner in the post.
Sept. 3 - Devin Xu dies in a 2002 Acura TL sedan in a
parking lot accident near Los Angeles from "apparent facial
trauma due to foreign object inside air bag" - coroner's report.
2014:
June 11 - Toyota expands prior recall to 2.27 million
vehicles globally; U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) opens probe, examining whether driving in
high humidity regions contributes to the risk of Takata air bag
explosions; Takata says there is nothing to indicate any
inflator safety defects.
June 23 - Honda, Nissan and Mazda recall 2.95 million
vehicles, expanding April 2013 recall, bringing the total recall
to about 10.5 million vehicles over five years.
June 26 - Takata CEO apologizes to shareholders at AGM.
July 18 - Takata says to book special loss of about 45
billion yen ($440 million) in April-June for recalls.
Oct. 2 - Orlando woman Hien Thi Tran dies four days after
her 2001 Accord is in an accident in which the air bag explodes,
shooting out shrapnel - police report.
Oct. 22 - NHTSA expands total number of U.S. vehicles
recalled for Takata air bags to 7.8 million over past 18 months.
Oct. 27 - A first case seeking class status is filed in
Florida, claiming Takata and automakers, including Honda and
Toyota, concealed crucial information on air bags.
Nov. 6 - Takata warns of bigger full-year loss, and pays no
interim dividend for first time since 2006.
Nov. 7 - The New York Times reports Takata ordered
technicians to destroy results of tests on some air bags after
finding cracks in inflators. Democratic lawmakers call for
criminal probe into Takata.
Nov. 13 - Honda says a woman - later identified as Law Suk
Leh, 43 - died in Malaysia in July after being hit by shrapnel
from a Takata air bag in her Honda City - the first such
fatality outside the U.S.; Takata says it has modified the
composition of its air bag propellant; Honda widens recalls;
taking its total alone to nearly 10 million.
Dec. 4 - At U.S. Senate hearing, Takata says unable yet to
find "root cause" of air bag ruptures.
Dec. 17 - Mark Rosekind confirmed as new head of NHTSA.
Dec. 24 - Stocker steps down as Takata president.
2015:
Jan. 29 - Honda says 35-year-old Carlos Solis was killed in
Houston in a 2002 Accord fitted with a Takata air bag that may
have ruptured.
Feb. 20 - U.S. regulators impose daily fine of $14,000 on
Takata for failing to fully cooperate with air bag probe.
April 28 - Honda gives disappointing profit forecast, citing
high costs related to quality fixes.
May 8 - Takata says expects to return to profit in 2015-16.
May 13 - Toyota says to recall 5 million cars globally,
including Corolla and Vitz models from 2003-07; Nissan to recall
1.56 million cars, taking overall global recalls to more than 31
million in eight years.
May 19 - Takata doubles U.S. recall of potentially deadly
air bags to nearly 34 million vehicles, the largest automotive
recall in U.S. history.
May 28 - Honda, BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announce
additional models covered by the expanded recall of May 19.
FCA expands recall to 5.22 million vehicles
worldwide. U.S. House subcommittee sets June 2 hearing on safety
issue.
(Compiled by Ben Klayman, Ian Geoghegan and Matthew Lewis)