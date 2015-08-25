TOKYO Aug 25 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Tuesday it is testing air-bag inflators made by Autoliv
and Nippon Kayaku Co as possible alternatives to
potentially lethal parts supplied by Takata Corp.
A spokeswoman for Japan's biggest automaker said the company
wanted to ensure the parts were compatible with its vehicles
before using them.
Reuters had last week reported that Toyota would buy 13
million inflators from Nippon Kayaku to reduce its risk from
Takata's airbags, which are at the centre of the biggest global
vehicle recall for decades.
"(Inflators) are not like stationery, which can be simply
swapped. We need to test them first and make sure they're safe,"
the spokeswoman said.
Swedish-American firm Autoliv already supplies parts to
Honda Motor Co. An Autoliv spokesman could not
immediately be reached for comment while a spokesman for Nippon
Kayaku declined to comment.
Toyota already uses inflators by Daicel Corp, which
it has determined to be safe.
The company is one of several global automakers trying to
find alternatives to Takata's air-bag inflators, which have been
linked to eight deaths and more than 100 injuries after
exploding with excessive force and spraying shrapnel inside
vehicles.
More than 10 automakers have recalled tens of millions of
vehicles since 2008 over safety concerns linked to the airbags.
