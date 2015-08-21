TOKYO Aug 21 Toyota Motor Corp,
seeking to reduce its risk from potentially lethal Takata Corp
air-bag inflators, will buy millions of the component
from smaller parts maker Nippon Kayaku Co, people
familiar with the matter said.
The Japanese carmaker asked the second-tier supplier last
month to increase production so it can supply Toyota with more
than 13 million inflators from next July until 2020, said a
person with direct knowledge of the deal and a second individual
who was briefed on it.
The move is the most proactive yet by manufacturers in what
has become the world's biggest automotive recall. More than 10
automakers have recalled tens of millions of vehicles since 2008
to replace Takata air bags, which have been linked to the deaths
of eight people and more than 100 injuries.
Defective Takata air-bag inflators have exploded with
excessive force, spraying shrapnel inside vehicles. Automakers
are bearing the cost of most recalls while the root cause is
investigated.
Toyota based the amount of Nippon Kayaku purchases on the
number of vehicles with Takata-made inflators it thinks could
become dangerous as the cars age over the next few years, the
people said.
If Toyota switches to Nippon Kayaku inflators, it "will
replace the high-risk ones, in other words the older ones, first
and then proceed sequentially" to newer inflators, one
individual said.
Takata has said long-term exposure to heat and high humidity
can make its air bags deploy too forcefully. All the vehicles
recalled so far are at least five years old.
Toyota asked Nippon Kayaku - a century-old company that also
manufactures chemicals and pharmaceuticals - to expand its
production facilities to meet the demand, said the sources, who
asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential.
Tokyo-based Nippon Kayaku could not be immediately reached
for comment. A spokesman for Toyota declined to comment.
PRECAUTIONARY SWITCH
The sources declined to say how much the purchases would
cost Toyota, but average inflator prices suggest a total of
around $100-$150 million.
Toyota considers a switch to Nippon Kayaku inflators to be
precautionary, in case further recalls are required, said the
person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Toyota, which has to date recalled more than 12 million
vehicles with Takata-made air bag inflators, is a pioneer of
lean manufacturing and keeps minimal inventory to reduce costs
and improve efficiency.
After being criticised for acting too slowly in its own
major recall crisis five years ago, Toyota - which vies with
Volkswagen as the world's biggest carmaker - wants
to be able to replace at-risk inflators promptly if it needs to,
the sources said.
The move does not mean Toyota will stop buying Takata
inflators, one of the individuals said. Toyota "won't do
anything to crush Takata," he added.
The person with direct knowledge of the deal would not say
whether Toyota is helping Nippon Kayaku pay for its expansion,
or whether Toyota would keep buying its inflators after 2020.
Nippon Kayaku employs almost 5,200 staff on a consolidated
basis. Total group sales in the year to end-March rose 1.1
percent to nearly 162 billion yen ($1.3 billion).
Previously Honda Motor Co helped Daicel Corp
finance a production increase to meet demand for
replacement air bags, said a person familiar with that deal.
Sweden's Autoliv Inc has also boosted
production of replacement inflators at automakers' requests.
($1 = 123.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing and additional reporting by
Minami Funakoshi; Editing by William Mallard and Ian Geoghegan)