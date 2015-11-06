TOKYO Nov 6 Toyota Motor Corp won't buy air bag inflators made by Takata Corp that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant but will consider buying other types if they are confirmed safe, President Akio Toyoda said on Friday.

Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, joins Honda Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp in ditching the inflators, have led to the recall worldwide of tens of millions of cars and at least eight deaths. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim)