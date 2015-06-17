BRIEF-Power Metals appoints Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
WASHINGTON, June 17 A U.S. Senate panel will hold a June 23 hearing on the ongoing investigation into Takata Corp's recall of defective air bags, the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The hearing will examine the role of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the Takata defective air bag recall investigation, Takata's remediation efforts, how car manufacturers are addressing defective Takata air bags, and ongoing oversight by the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General," the committee said in a statement
It did not list witnesses for the hearing. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand there grows and available supply there is used up, said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.