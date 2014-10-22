WASHINGTON Oct 21 The U.S. highway safety
regulator, NHTSA, expanded its warning on Tuesday about faulty
airbags made by Japanese auto-part maker Takata to 6.1
million vehicles in the United States.
"The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges
owners of certain Toyota, Honda, Mazda, BMW, Nissan, Mitsubishi,
Subaru, Chrysler, Ford and General Motors vehicles to act
immediately on recall notices to replace defective Takata
airbags," it said in a statement.
"Over six million vehicles are involved in these recalls,
which have occurred as far back as 18 months ago and as recently
as Monday," it added. The previous NHTSA warning, issued on
Monday, covered 4.74 million vehicles, and dragged Takata's
shares down 23 percent on Tuesday in Tokyo, the stock's
biggest-ever one-day drop.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney)