By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, April 28
DETROIT, April 28 U.S. consumers who are under
40 are more open than older people to self-driving cars and
their underlying systems, according to a survey released on
Thursday by J.D. Power.
The 2016 U.S. Tech Choice Study also found that one-third of
Gen Y buyers - those born from 1977-1994 - would pay $3,000 or
more for an automated system.
The survey results should encourage automakers such as
General Motors Co, suppliers such as Delphi Automotive
Plc and tech companies such as Alphabet Inc's
Google, all of which are accelerating development of
self-driving cars and systems.
All respondents, however, share a concern for vehicle
security and safety, including the potential for advanced
technology systems to be hacked or hijacked, the survey found.
Consumers also balked at the projected prices on some of the
underlying equipment, J.D. Power said. Lane change assist was
among the top 10 tech choices, but dropped off the list when
consumers saw the $1,500 price tag. Among the most popular
items, based on their estimated price, were a camera-based
rear-view mirror ($300), smart parking ($100) and predictive
traffic ($150).
Conducted earlier this year, the online survey of nearly
8,000 vehicle owners found a higher level of trust and
confidence among younger consumers in such advanced driver
assistance systems as lane change assist and traffic jam assist.
Those systems, which several automakers are phasing into
production, are considered a foundation for fully automated
vehicles that could begin appearing on U.S. roads in 2020.
The level of trust in such systems "is directly linked to
the level of interest in a new technology among automobile
buyers," said Kristin Kolodge, J.D. Power's executive director
of driver interaction and HMI research.
Only 23 percent of baby boomers and 18 percent of
pre-boomers - those born before 1946 - said they trusted
self-driving technology.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)