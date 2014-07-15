WASHINGTON, July 15 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday plans to highlight his administration's work alongside
researchers and the private sector to develop vehicles that
"talk" to each other using wireless technology.
In a visit to a government highway research center in
Virginia, Obama is expected to tout work on so-called
vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication
technology to improve navigation, according to the White House.
The technology allows cars, trucks and other vehicles to
send real-time information wirelessly, an innovation researchers
hope can help reduce accidents and boost fuel efficiency by
alleviating traffic.
U.S. regulators are already crafting a proposed rule that
would require all new vehicles to use such technology, which
could be put in place by early 2017 before Obama leaves office.
At Tuesday's event, Obama is expected to showcase efforts to
ensure vehicle-to-vehicle communication is safe, pointing to a
joint effort between leading carmakers and the University of
Michigan Transportation Research Institute.
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, Honda Motor
Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America,
Inc., Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, and
Volkswagen AG are all part of the research effort,
according to the White House.
Current tests are looking at how wireless technology could
improve safety when used with sensor-based technologies aimed at
deterring vehicle crashes, the White House said.
The Transportation Department has finished two phases of
testing, it added. One pilot study involved "a highly
concentrated environment of vehicles 'talking' to each other"
with 3,000 cars, trucks and buses, while another focused on
driver acceptance issues.
At the Department of Transportation's Turner-Fairbank
Highway Research Center, which Obama will visit, researchers
test new technologies aimed at use on highways.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tom Brown)