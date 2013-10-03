* Model S fire on Tuesday morning came after driver hit
debris
* Firefighters said flames kept reigniting, damage to
battery unclear
* Baird analyst downgrades stock to "neutral" citing
valuation
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Oct 2 Tesla Motors Co shares
fell 6 percent on Wednesday after an automotive blog published
images of a Model S electric sedan in flames after an accident
on Tuesday morning just south of Seattle, Washington.
The blog, called Jalopnik, posted pictures and a video of
the Model S fire on Wednesday. Tesla confirmed the authenticity
of the images and said the car caught fire after the driver ran
over a "large metallic object" causing extensive damage to the
front end of the car.
Tesla shares fell 6.2 percent to $180.95 on the Nasdaq,
their biggest one-day decline since mid-July.
It is unclear if the Model S lithium-ion battery pack was
damaged. Firefighters found it difficult to quash the flames,
and fire damage made it tough to determine the impact of the
object on the car, Chris Webb, a spokesman for the Washington
State Patrol said.
The driver told state troopers that he struck metal debris
while on State Route 167 around 8:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday,
in Kent, a city located some 20 miles south of Seattle, he said.
The car's alert system instructed the driver to pull over
and he got off the highway and out of the vehicle, Tesla said in
a statement.
"The driver stated that he began to smell something burning
and a short time later the vehicle caught on fire," Webb said,
citing information from the state trooper investigating the
incident.
"It took the fire department several attempts to extinguish
the flames as it kept reigniting," Webb said in an email. The
car's tires were burned up and officials dispatched a flat bed
truck to remove the car, he said.
The Model S, like many other "green cars," is powered by
lithium-ion batteries, a relatively new technology to the auto
industry that is much more powerful than the traditional
lead-acid batteries, but also carries a larger safety risk,
battery experts have said.
Investors are wary of lithium-ion battery fires because they
could hurt consumer demand, at least in the short-term, analysts
have said.
Tesla spokeswoman Liz Jarvis-Shean had no immediate comment
on the trooper's description of the fire. She added that Tesla,
which exclusively makes electric cars, is studying the incident
now.
Tesla's only vehicle for sale now is the Model S, although
the Model X crossover is on the horizon.
Separately on Wednesday, Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Ben
Kallo downgraded Tesla shares to "neutral" from "outperform."
So far this year, Tesla shares have surged more than 400
percent, buoyed by the successful launch of the Model S. But
some investors and analysts believe the stock is over-valued.
Tesla's market value currently is around $23 billion, nearly
half that of General Motors Co, which is worth $49
billion.
"TSLA has several significant milestones over the next 18
months including continued production ramp and the introduction
of the Model X," Kallo said in a note.
"We believe solid execution on both of these fronts is
already priced into the stock, and any hiccups in execution
present stock price risk in the near to intermediate term."