By Deepa Seetharaman

DETROIT Nov 13 Three people were injured at Tesla Motors Inc's factory in California on Wednesday after a low-pressure aluminum casting press failed, the company said in a statement.

Local fire officials said there was no fire at the company's Fremont, California factory, describing the incident as an "industrial accident."

"There was a failure in a low-pressure aluminum casting press," Tesla said in a statement on Wednesday. "Three employees were injured by hot metal from that press."

The company, which makes the Model S electric sedan at the factory, could not be immediately reached for further details.

Shares in Tesla fell after early news reports of the incident but later rebounded. Shares ended 90 cents higher to $138.70 on the Nasdaq.

This is the latest in a string of bad news for Tesla, which began in early October when a Model S caught fire. There have been three fires so far, two of which occurred after the car struck debris while on the road.

The company also faced some bad publicity after actor George Clooney made critical comments of his Roadster, a sports car that Tesla no longer produces, and complained about being stuck on the side of the road.

Chief Executive Elon Musk defended the company during a conference on Tuesday, saying the media coverage of the fires was "extremely misleading" and calling Clooney's comments "needless." He also said there would "definitely" be no Model S recall as a result of the fires.