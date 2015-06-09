DETROIT, June 9 Tesla Motors Chief
Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja will retire later this year, but
will stay on to help search for a successor, Chief Executive
Officer Elon Musk told shareholders on Tuesday.
Musk also said Tesla will release an early version of its
Autopilot self-driving program for the Model S sedan by the end
of June. The program will contain an auto-steering feature, he
said.
Musk confirmed the first deliveries of the new Model X
crossover will begin "in three to four months."
In a presentation at the Computer History Museum in Mountain
View, California, Musk said a new battery factory in Nevada will
begin production by mid-2016 and should reach full production in
three to four years. The company's webcast of the presentation
was monitored by Reuters.
