BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
DETROIT May 8 Tesla Motors Inc reported on Wednesday a first-quarter profit, the automaker's first profit in its 10-year history, on higher sales of its Model S electric sedan.
Shares in the company were up 16.2 percent in after-hours trading.
Excluding non-cash warrant and stock option items, Tesla said it generated a profit of $15 million. The automaker said it was receiving orders for the Model S at a rate greater than 20,000 per year worldwide.
Tesla reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, triple the 4 cents per share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.