* First-ever quarterly profit in Tesla's 10-year history
* Adjusted EPS 12 cents vs Wall Street view 4 cents
* Expects to deliver 21,000 Model S sedans this year
* Shares up 17 pct after-hours
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 8 Tesla Motors Inc
reported its first-ever quarterly profit on Wednesday, trouncing
Wall Street estimates, as the 10-year-old automaker delivered
nearly 5,000 Model S electric cars during the first three months
of the year.
The company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, said it expects
to deliver 21,000 Model S cars worldwide, up 5 percent from its
earlier target of 20,000. Eventually, global demand for its
Model S electric car may surpass 30,000 vehicles a year, it
said.
The automaker reached its profit milestone at a time of
increased difficulty for other "green" car startups, including
Fisker Automotive. Tesla's recent fortunes and growth prospects
have surprised analysts, suppliers and even Tesla executives.
"There's potential for next year a fairly significant
increase in volume as we really test the depth of the demand
that's out there," Musk said. "It's probably quite a bit higher
than we had originally thought."
The automaker reported adjusted first-quarter earnings of 12
cents per share, triple the 4 cents per share expected by
analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tesla also reported higher-than-expected revenue of $562
million. The company sold 4,900 cars in the first quarter,
topping its initial forecast of 4,500.
The first-quarter results sent Tesla shares up 17 percent to
$65.50 in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq. Tesla shares have
risen more than two-thirds this year.
The Model S, Tesla's second model after the more expensive
Roadster, is Tesla's effort to reach a broader group of buyers.
A Model S equipped with a 60 kilowatt battery starts at around
$70,000 before a $7,500 tax credit.
More than one million people visit Tesla's stores every
quarter, executives said. Tesla said it was receiving orders for
the Model S at a rate of more than 20,000 per year.
Tesla recently offered a financing deal that Musk said could
make the Model S affordable to the wealthiest 10 million U.S.
households, compared with about one million without financing.
He said the option had already spurred a "meaningful
improvement in demand" for the Model S.
OTHER GREEN CAR STARTUPS
During the first quarter, about 12 percent of Tesla's
revenue, or $68 million, came from selling its zero-emission
vehicle credits to other automakers.
Revenue from credits was about two times what Morgan Stanley
analyst Adam Jonas had predicted. Jonas said Tesla may be on
track to get $150 million in revenue or more from this market.
Tesla said revenue from credit sales would tumble over the
course of the year. Even so, the car marker reiterated that it
expects to make gross margins of 25 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2013.
Tesla's profit stands in sharp contrast to other green car
startups that have struggled over the last year, particularly
its luxury rival Fisker, which makes the Karma plug-in hybrid.
Fisker and Tesla received low-interest loans under a U.S.
Department of Energy program designed to promote advanced
vehicle development. But while Tesla built 400 or more cars a
week during the first quarter, Fisker has not built a car since
last July. Fisker has also fired most of its workforce, hired
bankruptcy advisors and missed a payment on its loan.
Vehicle Production Group LLC, which also received a
Department of Energy loan, closed its doors after running out of
cash. Coda Holdings Inc, which did not get a Department of
Energy loan, filed for bankruptcy protection last week after
selling just 100 of its all-electric sedans.
Not all investors think Tesla can meet its targets. Short
interest in the company is near an all-time high, indicating
that there are many investors betting the company is weaker than
it appears.
GETTING THE HANG OF THINGS
Over the last few months, Tesla has become more efficient at
building the Model S. The number of hours required to build a
car fell by nearly 40 percent from December to March. Chief
Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja said there was more room for
improvement.
Better inventory management contributed more than $30
million to Tesla's cash and reduced its logistics costs during
the quarter. Premium freight costs have also fallen.
"Increasing production by over 3000% from Roadster to Model
S was extremely difficult and many mistakes were made, but now
we are starting to get the hang of things," Tesla said in a
statement.
Tesla said it expected operating expenses to increase
moderately in the second quarter. Research and development
expenses are also expected to increase as the pace of product
development picks up speed.
Tesla will spend about $200 million on capital expenditures
in 2013. The company expects cash flow to be break even in the
second quarter. Analysts expect Tesla to break even in the
second quarter and turn a profit in the third and fourth
quarters, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
