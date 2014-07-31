BRIEF-Ford issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Ford Mustang vehicles to inspect left-hand door handle spring
DETROIT, July 31 Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk said that the electric car company will "certainly" make more than 60,000 vehicles in 2015, up from an expected 35,000 this year.
Musk hinted that the production level may be well above 60,000 vehicles, based on the expected output by the end of 2015 of 2,000 vehicles per week from Tesla's plant in Fremont, California.
By the end of 2015, he said, the company will make about 1,000 of the Model S and the about the same amount of the Model X, a crossover SUV that Tesla expects to start making in the second quarter. The Model S is a sedan that Tesla is currently selling. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Uniqure NV files for mixed shelf of $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mNxrZc) Further company coverage:
* Otis Gold says agreement to increase interest in blue hill creek, matrix creek gold-silver properties located in Cassia County, Idaho from 80 pct to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: