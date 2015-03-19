March 19 Tesla Motors Inc plans to
offer automatic steering on its Model S sedan in about three
months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said Thursday.
The feature will be part of a continuing series of free
software upgrades delivered wirelessly to Model S owners, Musk
said.
The electric car maker also announced the release of a new
Range Assurance feature that will warn Model S drivers before
they run out of battery power. The feature will be bundled with
a trip planner that will help owners map "optimal" travel
routes, Musk said.
Among new features to be delivered later this year is one
that will enable owners to summon their car remotely from the
garage.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)