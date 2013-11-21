DETROIT Nov 21 Tesla Motors Inc won a near-perfect score for its Model S electric car in an annual owner-satisfaction survey conducted by influential magazine Consumer Reports and released Thursday.

The results offer a rare piece of good news for Tesla, which has faced increasingly tough questions after three cars caught fire in less than two months. This week, U.S. regulators launched a safety probe into the Model S.

"Owners of the Tesla Model S gave it the highest owner-satisfaction score Consumer Reports has seen in years: 99 out of 100," the magazine said.

After the Model S, the Porsche Boxster sports car came in second place with a score of 95. The Porsche 911 sports car and Chevrolet Volt, made by General Motors Co, both got a 91.

Consumer Reports did not mention the safety probe or fires in the magazine article and press release discussing the results of the survey, which was conducted in the spring.

The survey will be published in its January issue, which comes out next week. It draws from 350,000 responses from subscribers who had bought a car in the last few years. Consumer Reports asked if they would buy that same model again.

Tesla shares have fallen about 37 percent since Oct. 1. Shares in the company fell 3.9 percent to close at $121.11 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.