DETROIT, June 4 A pair of bills that would have
allowed electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc to sell
vehicles directly to consumers in Texas failed to make it to a
vote in the state legislature before its regular session ended
on May 27.
The Texas legislature's regular general session resumes in
January 2015.
Texas, like most U.S. states, does not allow manufacturers
to sell new cars directly to consumers.
Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that traditional car
dealers cannot effectively sell electric cars because they
derive most of their revenue from selling and servicing
gas-powered cars.
"It is impossible for them to explain the advantages of
going electric without simultaneously undermining their
traditional business," Musk said in a blog post in October.
"This would leave the electric car without a fair opportunity to
make its case to an unfamiliar public."
The bills faced stiff opposition from the Texas Automobile
Dealers Association when they were introduced in March.
One bill, introduced in the House by Democratic
Representative Eddie Rodriguez, proposed that electric car
makers be allowed to own their own dealerships in Texas. A
companion bill was introduced in the Senate by Republican
Senator Craig Estes.
Tesla declined to comment. The automaker holds its annual
meeting later Tuesday.
