By Nick Carey
| DETROIT, March 30
DETROIT, March 30 Toyota Motor Corp
will use artificial intelligence in new research to speed up the
discovery of advanced battery materials and fuel-cell catalysts
to power electric and other emission-free vehicles, the company
said on Thursday.
Toyota will invest around $35 million in its North American
research arm, the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) and will
involve collaboration with a number of U.S. academic
institutions including the University of Michigan and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and British material
sciences company Ilika Plc.
Automakers have been investing heavily in developing new
batteries and fuel cells to increase the range of electric
vehicles. China in particular is banking on the heavy use of
electric vehicles in the future.
Brian Storey, the lead TRI researcher for the new program,
said artificial intelligence will be used to identify new
possible materials for batteries and fuel and run computer tests
to narrow down the field for simulation tests by researchers.
Storey said the research will pursue a replacement for
platinum as a fuel-cell catalyst.
"We don't have a ton of platinum on this planet and it costs
a lot money," he said. "Platinum is a great catalyst, but is
there another compound out there that uses little platinum or no
platinum at all?"
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)