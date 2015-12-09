* Toyota targets 300K-350K global sales of new Prius
* Sales target less than 300K-400K for previous Prius model
* Prius launched in Japan at 2.43 mln yen, N.America launch
in Jan
(adds details, comment)
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, Dec 9 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday lowered its global sales target for the new model of
its Prius electric hybrid, as low petrol prices reduce demand
for fuel-efficient cars.
The fourth-generation Prius goes on sale early next year and
Toyota, the world's biggest selling automaker, said it was now
targeting average global annual sales of 300,000-350,000, the
lower end of the 300,000-400,000 annual sales target for the
previous model.
A Toyota spokeswoman said a decline in annual sales for the
hybrid cars since 2013 was a factor behind the automaker's
decision to lower its sales target.
A near halving in global oil prices since the middle of last
year, however, has cut petrol prices, prompting drivers in the
world's biggest auto market the United States and beyond to
ditch fuel-efficient models for gas-guzzling sports utility
vehicles.
U.S. petrol prices are now at seven-year lows and according
to Toyota's monthly sales records, U.S. sales of Prius series
models have fallen 12 percent in the year to November from the
same period last year.
The new model Prius went on sale in Japan on Wednesday,
starting at 2.43 million yen ($19,807.63) or about 19 percent
more than the previous model. It will be launched in North
America and Asia in January, and in Europe in February.
Toyota dominates the gasoline-hybrid car market, making 8
million of the more than 9 million gasoline-fuelled vehicles on
the road globally. Roughly 4 million of those are Priuses.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Miral
Fahmy)