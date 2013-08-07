GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
DETROIT Aug 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it is recalling 342,000 Tacoma pickup trucks to fix defective seat belts.
The models involved are Tacoma Access Cabs equipped with rear-hinged rear doors, built from 2004 to 2011.
Toyota said a screw could come loose in the front seat belts on some of those trucks, causing the belts to malfunction.
Toyota will notify customers by mail.
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m