BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
Oct 17 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 803,000 sedans, mostly its Camry, in the United States from the model years 2012 and 2013 due to potential problems with air conditioning condensers, the company said on Thursday.
Globally, the recall involves about 885,000 Camry, Avalon and Venza sedans, including 44,000 in Canada, 10,600 in Mexico, 9,100 in Saudi Arabia and the rest scattered among 15 countries.
Water from the condenser can leak onto the airbag control module, which could cause the airbag to inflate and deploy at the wrong time, Toyota said. Also, power steering may be affected by a leaky condenser.
Toyota said the issue has led to two "minor" injuries and no accidents.
* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72
March 1National Bank of Canada reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, largely boosted by its wealth management and personal and commercial businesses.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.