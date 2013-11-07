DETROIT Nov 7 Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is recalling 33,000 cars, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles worldwide to replace a defective part that may cause engine failure.

Most of the recalled models are in Japan, Toyota spokesman John Hanson said. About 4,000 four-cylinder Tacoma pickup trucks will be recalled in the United States.

The vehicles, which were all built this year, have engine valve springs that may develop cracks and break over time. This could lead to noisy, rough engine performance and, in some cases, the engine could stop while the vehicle is in motion.

The problem arose because the equipment used to make the part was not properly maintained, Toyota said in a press release. The engine valve spring was built by Japanese company Chuo Spring Co Ltd, Hanson said.

Other models affected by Toyota's global recall include the Land Cruiser Prado mid-size SUV and several larger vehicles.