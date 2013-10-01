DETROIT Oct 1 Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. sales division said that September U.S. sales for the industry were about 1,138,000, down 4.3 percent from a year ago.

After Toyota issued its estimate, industry consultant Autodata Corp said September sales were 1,139,050 vehicles, down 4.2 percent.

Autodata also said that the annualized sales rate for September was 15.28 million vehicles, compared with 14.78 million a year ago.