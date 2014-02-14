DETROIT Feb 14 Toyota Motor Corp is
recalling 261,114 Lexus and Toyota brand vehicles in the United
States because various safety systems, including stability
control and anti-lock brakes, could become inoperative.
It is recalling vehicles from model years 2012 and 2013
because an electrical component in the brake actuator, which
adjusts fluid pressure in each wheel cylinder, may experience
increased resistance, according to documents filed with the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That could lead to reduced vehicle control and an increased
risk of a crash as various safety systems, including traction
control, become inoperative.
Toyota officials could not immediately be reached to
comment.
The vehicles affected in the recall include 54,010 of the
Lexus RX350 crossover vehicles and 100,052 of the Toyota Tacoma
pickup trucks, both from model years 2012 and 2013, as well as
107,052 of the Toyota RAV4 SUVs from model year 2012, according
to the NHTSA documents.
Not all of the recalled vehicles were sold in the United
States, according to the NHTSA documents.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the
skid control electronic unit free of charge, according to the
NHTSA documents.
Earlier this week, Toyota recalled all 1.9 million of the
third-generation Prius cars sold worldwide due to a programming
glitch in their hybrid system.