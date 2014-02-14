DETROIT Feb 14 Toyota Motor Corp is
recalling about 295,000 Lexus and Toyota brand vehicles
globally, mostly in the United States, because various safety
systems including stability control and anti-lock brakes could
become inoperative.
It is recalling vehicles from model years 2012 and 2013
because an electrical component in the brake actuator, which
adjusts fluid pressure in each wheel cylinder, may experience
increased resistance, according to documents filed with the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That could lead to reduced vehicle control and an increased
risk of a crash as various safety systems, including traction
control, become inoperative.
There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related
to the issue, said a Toyota spokesman.
Of the total recalled, 261,114 were sold in the United
States. The rest were exported to other markets, a spokeswoman
for the company said.
The affected vehicles globally include about 57,000 of the
Lexus RX350 crossover vehicles and about 109,000 of the Toyota
Tacoma pickup trucks, both from model years 2012 and 2013, she
said.
In addition, about 129,000 of the Toyota RAV4 SUVs from
model year 2012 are affected, she said.
In the United states, those numbers were 54,010 RX350
crossovers, 100,052 Tacoma trucks and 107,052 RAV4 SUVs,
according to the NHTSA documents.
Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the
skid control electronic unit free of charge, according to the
NHTSA documents.
Earlier this week, Toyota recalled all 1.9 million of the
third-generation Prius cars sold worldwide due to a programming
glitch in their hybrid system.