DETROIT Feb 14 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling about 295,000 Lexus and Toyota brand vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, because various safety systems including stability control and anti-lock brakes could become inoperative.

It is recalling vehicles from model years 2012 and 2013 because an electrical component in the brake actuator, which adjusts fluid pressure in each wheel cylinder, may experience increased resistance, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That could lead to reduced vehicle control and an increased risk of a crash as various safety systems, including traction control, become inoperative.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, said a Toyota spokesman.

Of the total recalled, 261,114 were sold in the United States. The rest were exported to other markets, a spokeswoman for the company said.

The affected vehicles globally include about 57,000 of the Lexus RX350 crossover vehicles and about 109,000 of the Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks, both from model years 2012 and 2013, she said.

In addition, about 129,000 of the Toyota RAV4 SUVs from model year 2012 are affected, she said.

In the United states, those numbers were 54,010 RX350 crossovers, 100,052 Tacoma trucks and 107,052 RAV4 SUVs, according to the NHTSA documents.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will update the software for the skid control electronic unit free of charge, according to the NHTSA documents.

Earlier this week, Toyota recalled all 1.9 million of the third-generation Prius cars sold worldwide due to a programming glitch in their hybrid system.