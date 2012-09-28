DETROIT, Sept 28 General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co are jointly developing nine- and 10-speed
automatic transmissions to improve the fuel economy of their
models, Automotive News reported on Friday.
GM, the largest U.S. automaker, will lead the design of a
nine-speed gearbox for front-wheel drive vehicles, the
publication reported citing people familiar with the matter.
No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford will head the effort to develop
the 10-speed transmission for rear-wheel drive vehicles such as
pick-ups, SUVs and performance cars, Automotive News reported.
GM and Ford could not be immediately reached for comment.
The auto industry is scrambling to find ways to boost fuel
economy by 2025, when U.S. government standards mandate that
automakers show a corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) of 54.5
miles per gallon.
That translates to about 39 mpg in real world driving, or
more than 70 percent higher than the average fuel economy of
22.8 mpg for the 2011 model year vehicles.