DETROIT, April 15 General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co, the two largest U.S. automakers, have
agreed to jointly develop a new line of nine- and ten-speed
automatic transmissions to boost the fuel economy and
performance of their lineup, the companies said on Monday.
The pact marks the third time in the last decade that the
two automakers have collaborated on transmissions. The joint
effort allows GM and Ford to bring the transmissions to market
more quickly and at a lower cost than if they worked alone.
GM and Ford will build both front- and rear-wheel drive
transmissions as part of this effort. Engineering teams for both
companies have already started initial design work.
The U.S. auto industry is scrambling to find ways to boost
fuel economy by 2025, when U.S. government standards mandate
that automakers show a corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) of
54.5 miles per gallon (23.2 km per liter).
That translates to about 39 mpg in real world driving, or
nearly two thirds higher than the average fuel economy for the
2012 model year vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency
projects that, on average, 2012 vehicles got around 23.8 mpg.