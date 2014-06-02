By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, June 2 The United Auto Workers union
opened a four-day convention on Monday where 1,100 members will
select a new president and decide whether to approve the first
dues increase since 1967.
Dennis Williams, the union's 61-year-old
secretary-treasurer, is expected to be elected president on
Wednesday. He was selected last November by union leaders to
head a slate of officers for four-year terms.
While Gary Walkowicz, a union official at a Ford Motor Co
plant in Dearborn, Michigan, opposes Williams on the
ballot, Williams is expected to win easily. Walkowicz four years
ago ran against Bob King, the UAW's outgoing president, and
received only a handful of votes.
Williams was an early supporter of President Barack Obama
and expects to solidify the union's ties with the White House
and the Democratic Party, which are already strong.
Williams' term may be difficult as he continues the effort
to organize foreign automakers at auto plants in the U.S. South,
where anti-union politicians and organizations are strong.
Williams also faces contract negotiations with the three big
U.S. automakers, which are expected to be the most contentious
in years. The current deals expire in September 2015.
UAW membership under King gained 10 percent to 391,415, but
that is still down 40 percent from 654,657 a decade ago, and
well off the peak of nearly 1.5 million members in 1979. King
said organizing foreign automaker plants is essential to the
UAW's viability.
With membership over the long term trending downward, the
UAW's "strike fund," which helps support striking workers, has
slipped to about $600,000 from more than $1 billion just a few
years ago. That is why the UAW is asking delegates to approve a
dues increase to 2-1/2 hours of each worker's regular pay each
month from two hours per month.
King, who served as president for four years, has said that
without a vital strike fund, corporations will force more
confrontations.
During the economic downturn that led to the bankruptcies of
both General Motors Corp, now General Motors Co, and
Chrysler, now owned by Italy's Fiat SpA, the union
accepted several concessionary measures, including the
establishment of a two-tiered wage scale.
Now that GM, Ford and Chrysler are profitable, UAW members
want an end to the two-tier wage structure and raises for
veteran workers. Newer workers earn $15.78 an hour while veteran
workers make about $28 per hour.
Williams has said he wants to end the two-tiered scale, but
will face opposition from the U.S. automakers, who have used it
to remain competitive with the American plants of foreign
rivals.
"When the companies were hurting, we made sacrifices," said
Percy Johnson, a union delegate from GM's last remaining Detroit
plant. "Now that the companies are making money, we should get
rid of this second tier."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)