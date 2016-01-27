China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
(Corrects headline to "to $4,000" from "by as much as $4,000")
Jan 27 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's U.S. arm said on Wednesday it would make profit-sharing payments of up to $4,000 to eligible employees represented by the United Auto Workers Union (UAW).
The Italian-U.S. automaker said about 40,000 of its employees would receive the payment on Feb. 19. (bit.ly/1nPhsYi)
The payment represents a 45 percent increase from the $2,750 UAW-represented employees received last year, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)