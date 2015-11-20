DETROIT Nov 20 Leaders of the United Auto
Workers union ratified a four-year labor agreement with General
Motors Co on Friday, two weeks after most rank-and-file
GM workers voted in favor of the new contract.
Ratification, announced by the union, was delayed two weeks
because skilled trades workers, who are fewer than general
production workers at GM's U.S. auto plants, had voted it.
UAW leaders quizzed skilled trades workers on the reasons
for their rejection and then went back to the negotiating table
with GM seeking changes. Skilled trades workers in general
maintain machines at auto plants, and include electricians,
pipefitters, tool makers and millwrights.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)