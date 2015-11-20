(Adds comment from GM, UAW statements, background)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 20 Leaders of the United Auto
Workers union ratified a four-year labor agreement with General
Motors Co on Friday, two weeks after most rank-and-file
GM workers voted in favor of the new contract.
Ratification, announced by the union, was delayed two weeks
because skilled trades workers, who are fewer than general
production workers at GM's U.S. auto plants, had voted it down.
UAW leaders quizzed skilled trades workers on the reasons
for their rejection and then went back to the negotiating table
with GM seeking changes. Skilled trades workers in general
maintain machines at auto plants, and include electricians,
pipefitters, tool makers and millwrights.
The new contract goes into effect on Monday. It calls for
raises for all workers and the end of the two-tiered pay system,
although it will take a newly hired worker eight years to reach
top pay rather than the three years it used to take before 2007.
Workers hired after 2007 have made less than those hired
before that year.
The average labor costs, of which pay is nearly half, for GM
workers will be $60 per hour by 2019, up from $55 an hour now,
according to a new study by labor analysts released on Friday.
In a statement, GM said ratification of the contract was
"good for employees and the business."
The UAW said its leadership ratified the deal after GM and
union negotiators worked through objections of the skilled
trades workers, which included "core trades classifications and
seniority rights."
GM and the two other Detroit automakers, Ford Motor Co
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , have worked
for years to lessen the number of classifications of skilled
trades workers.
The UAW defended the ability of a minority of its members to
hold up ratification even if the majority has voted for a
proposed contract.
"Since its inception, the UAW has put in place a process to
ensure that minority groups have a voice," the union said.
Meanwhile, Ford's new four-year contract was still being
voted on by UAW members on Friday, with the prospects for
passage bleak.
On Wednesday, UAW leaders said that with three-fourths of
the vote counted, 52 percent of workers were against the new
pact. That was before a big auto plant in Chicago voted 68
percent against the contract.
The UAW may go back to the negotiating table if the Ford
contract fails, and it could take workers out on strike.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)