Oct 28 General Motors Co's tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union offers hourly employees a signing bonus of as much as $8,000 and better profit sharing than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Bloomberg reported,

The UAW has pushed for a better deal with GM as the automaker is larger and more profitable than FCA, the report said. (bloom.bg/1S9tS6J) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)