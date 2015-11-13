Nov 13 United Auto Workers said it extended the deadline for the ratification of a labor agreement with General Motors Co by a week to Nov. 20.

A majority of United Auto Workers members voted in favor of a new four-year contract with General Motors, but the pact had not been ratified yet because skilled trades workers voted it down. (bit.ly/1QBuEdW)

GM and the union have been engaged in talks since July.

(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)